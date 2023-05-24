Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.71.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $480.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.76 and a 200 day moving average of $498.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

