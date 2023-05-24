Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 256,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

