Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

