Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,616 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

ORCL opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

