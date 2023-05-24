Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,841 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 678.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 215,161 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after buying an additional 341,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

