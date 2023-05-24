Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.