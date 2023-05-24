Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,997,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,428,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

