Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,340,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,502,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,419,000.
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $51.06.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
