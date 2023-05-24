Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

