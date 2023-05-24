Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,186 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $190,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.