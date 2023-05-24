Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 128,478 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.04% of Hyatt Hotels worth $197,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.1 %

H stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.27.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,567 shares of company stock worth $9,207,060. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

