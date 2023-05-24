DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of DTE Energy worth $232,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

