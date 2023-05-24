Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 47,930 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.78% of Rockwell Automation worth $231,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $24,471,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $278.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.21 and a 200-day moving average of $275.86.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.