Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 71,633 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.94% of Seagen worth $223,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Seagen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

