Franklin Resources Inc. Has $223.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.11% of Ares Management worth $223,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and sold 7,026,531 shares worth $172,722,130. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARES opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

