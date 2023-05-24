Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.37% of nVent Electric worth $216,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,070,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 231,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

