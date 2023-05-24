Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Corteva worth $205,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 264.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 806,517 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

CTVA stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

