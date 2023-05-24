Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,096,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $237,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

