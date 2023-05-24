Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 19,021 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Lear worth $215,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,871 shares of company stock worth $3,174,001. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

