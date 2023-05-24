Franklin Resources Inc. Has $187.39 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of Eversource Energy worth $187,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41.
Eversource Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Articles
