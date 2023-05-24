Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,063,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $196,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

