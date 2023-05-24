Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,395,311 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395,311 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.48% of Flex worth $240,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.