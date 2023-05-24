Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Axon Enterprise worth $190,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $195.80 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $21,945,534. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

