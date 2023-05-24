Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $221,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 470,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.