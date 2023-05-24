Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $241,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

