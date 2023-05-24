Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

