Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $242,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

