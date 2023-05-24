Franklin Resources Inc. Has $244.69 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,087 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Trane Technologies worth $244,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.98. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

