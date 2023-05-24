Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $246,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

ETN opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

