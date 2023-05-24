Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,342,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Fastenal worth $252,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

