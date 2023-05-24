Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Micron Technology worth $252,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 121,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 245,289 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

