Franklin Resources Inc. Has $256.11 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $256,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.