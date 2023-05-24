Franklin Resources Inc. Has $260.91 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.88% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $260,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

