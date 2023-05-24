KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $279,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $414.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

