Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $270,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $299.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

