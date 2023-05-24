Franklin Resources Inc. Has $273.76 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $273,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,856,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.