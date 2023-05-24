Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $280,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $415.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

