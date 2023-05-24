Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $15.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Assurant by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 51.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

