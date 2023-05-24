Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 635,481 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $288,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

