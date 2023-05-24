ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Boosted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 377.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of ABM Industries worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 31.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.