Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $293,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $360.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.