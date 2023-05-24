TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TotalEnergies worth $300,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of TTE opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

