HRT Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,117 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

