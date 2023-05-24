HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 552,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 320,521 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 939,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

