Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,397,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,020,000 after purchasing an additional 297,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 76,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

