HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,581 shares of company stock worth $9,272,744. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 460.27 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

