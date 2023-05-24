Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of WBA opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

