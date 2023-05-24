Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

