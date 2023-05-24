STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,634,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 210,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

