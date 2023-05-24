Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,159 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 376.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
